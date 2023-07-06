UAE, Pakistan business relations strengthen, new deal to explore renewable energy projects

The UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change showed keen interest to enhance partnership with Pakistan in all domains

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 8:34 PM

The UAE and Pakistan on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for opportunities and development of renewable energy projects in the South Asian country.

This came during the visit of Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, President-designate of COP-28 and UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, Minister for Industries and Technologies and Chairman Masdar, along with a high-level delegation, to Pakistan.

Sharif al Olama, UAE’s Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure and Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Secretary Power Division, signed the MoU.

The delegation met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

The UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change showed keen interest to enhance partnership with Pakistan in all domains, said a statement issued by Pakistani missions in UAE.

He emphasised UAE is keen to further improve collaboration with Pakistan in the renewable energy sector which will help boost energy security for Pakistan. Appreciating UAE’s efforts in combating climate change and developing renewable energy projects, Prime Minister Sharif extended Pakistan’s full support to UAE for COP28. He thanked the UAE for its support during last year’s devastating floods in Pakistan. The Prime Minister also thanked UAE for its vital support to Pakistan which has been critical in reaching staff level agreement with the IMF.

The Prime Minister also briefed the delegation about the Special Investment Facilitation Council aimed at providing facilitation to foreign investors in diverse sectors. He also shared details of the 10,000 MW solar energy projects for which a road show was already held in Dubai.

