UAE: Advisory issued ahead of siren test in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

A siren test will be conducted around the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al Dhafra region tomorrow, June 29.
The test is being conducted in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Police.
Taking to Twitter, the operator of the plant, Nawah Energy Company, said: "Please note that if you live in the surrounding area, you may hear the siren. This is a standard annual test and no action is needed."
The siren will blare at 10am and the "loud sound" is expected to last for three minutes, preceded by an audio announcement: "This is a test, this is a test."
The purpose of the exercise is to test the siren performance.
