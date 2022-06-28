UAE: Advisory issued ahead of siren test in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

Sirens will blare at 10am and the "loud sound" is expected to last for 3 minutes

The United Arab Emirates announced that its Barakah nuclear power plant started commercial operations in a first for the Arab world. Although the country, made up of seven emirates including the capital Abu Dhabi and freewheeling Dubai, is the fourth largest oil producer in the OPEC cartel, it is spending billions to develop enough renewable energy to cover half of its needs by 2050.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 9:39 PM

A siren test will be conducted around the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al Dhafra region tomorrow, June 29.

The test is being conducted in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Police.

Taking to Twitter, the operator of the plant, Nawah Energy Company, said: "Please note that if you live in the surrounding area, you may hear the siren. This is a standard annual test and no action is needed."

The siren will blare at 10am and the "loud sound" is expected to last for three minutes, preceded by an audio announcement: "This is a test, this is a test."

The purpose of the exercise is to test the siren performance.