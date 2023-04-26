UAE: Abu Dhabi summit to shape future of emergency management

Topics that will be explored include cross-border risks and preparing the next generation of leaders to face emergencies and crises

Pictured: Mariam Yaed Al Qubaisi

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 8:15 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 8:37 PM

The seventh edition of the Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2023 (CEMS) will bring together industry experts and top officials from 11 countries to discuss key challenges, trends, risks, strategies and solutions.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the two-day summit themed ‘Abu Dhabi 2023’ will be organised by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA). The summit is seen as a global platform that strengthens partnerships, consolidates international cooperation, and facilitates exchange of knowledge and experiences in the field of emergencies, crises and disasters management.

Mariam Yaed Al Qubaisi, official spokesperson for CEMS – Abu Dhabi 2023, noted the summit aims to raise the readiness of the emergency and crisis system.

“The summit will discuss the future of emergency management in light of increasing threats and risks, and highlighting the areas of integrating new technologies such as artificial intelligence to predict risks, disasters and crises to reduce their repercussions,” she said during a media briefing.

Al Qubaisi underlined that the discussions during the summit will seek to unify global efforts, and lead to the formulation and implementation of effective strategies and plans in disaster and crisis management.

“With the participation of senior officials and experts from national, regional and global entities concerned with security and emergency management, our exchange of knowledge and experiences to collectively build an enhanced emergency and crisis management system will benefit us all.”

She stressed that NCEMA is keen on working collectively with top international experts to shape the future of crisis and emergency management in light of increasing challenges.

“As seen in UAE’s success in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, the country has proven to be proactive and resilient in its readiness to deal with such [crises], which earned the praise of many international scientific and crisis management bodies,” Al Qubaisi said.

He highlighted the role played by the UAE’s leadership in strengthening cooperation and partnerships with countries in emergency and crisis management, and for promoting the integration of modern technology and techniques that greatly benefit the sector.

More than 20 senior officials of security, emergency and crisis management, and experts from 11 countries will take part in the event. Top speakers include Loretta Hieber Girardet, Chief Risk Knowledge, Monitoring and Capacity Development Branch at United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR); Dr Goh Moh Heng, President of BCM Institute; Dr Christopher Ankersen, Clinical Professor of Global Affairs; James Morris, President of Rabdan Academy, Dr Adnan Alwan, retired Major General and an expert in crisis and emergency management, and more.

The summit will include sessions that aim to contribute to shaping the future of the field globally, including topics like the comprehensive and integrated approach to non-traditional management of emergencies and crises, preparedness for unexpected crises, cross-border risks, preparing the next generation of leaders to face emergencies and crises, and community partnership in the success of emergency and crisis management, among others.

Al Qubaisi noted that the summit will further improve NCEMA’s performance and competency in responding to emergencies.

Those interested in attending the event can register through the official website http://CEMS.ae.

