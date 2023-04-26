UAE: Philippine Embassy, Consulate to close on Monday; here's how expats can contact missions for emergencies

The embassy in Abu Dhabi will offer consular services on Saturday, May 6, in lieu of the holiday

By Web Desk Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 5:03 PM

Philippine missions in the UAE have announced that they will be closed on Monday, May 1, in observance of the Labour Day holiday back home.

In its advisory, the Philippine Embassy said that in lieu of the one-day closure, it will be open on May 6 (Saturday) from 7.30am to 1pm.

Among the services that will be available to expats are:

Application/renewal of passport

-Notarisation/authentication of documents

Registration of birth, marriage, etc.

-Application of visa

Registration/reactivation for overseas voting

The Philippine Consulate-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates will also be closed to the public on May 1.

It listed some hotlines that Filipinos may call in case they require emergency assistance. Expats may dial +971 4 220 7100; and for assistance-to-national matters, they may contact +971 56 501 5756 or +971 56 501 5755.

