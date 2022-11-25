UAE: Abu Dhabi Moments to host free fun-filled family activities

The expat rushed to the emergency department complaining of unbearable pain, fever, and vomiting for two days
The Abu Dhabi Moments, a family-friendly festival, will host a variety of free to attend community activities in the western region of Al Dhafra.
Held in region’s Al Dhannah City, the Department of Community Development welcomes people to enjoy various stage shows, entertainment, educational workshops for children, games, food and beverages, and roaming performances from Friday till Sunday.
In the past two weeks, the Abu Dhabi Moments have covered Khalifa Square in Abu Dhabi City and Al Jahili Park in Al Ain City engaging a total of more than 100,000 visitors. Now, there will be three evenings of fun activities to entertain people of all ages at Ruwais Central Park in Al Dhannah City.
“We are delighted to bring the fun of Abu Dhabi Moments to the community in Al Dhannah City for the first time ever having previously entertained the public at Khalifa Square Park and Al Ain’s Al Jahili Park, where the initiative proved to be an overwhelming success made possible by all the individuals and families who came to create special moments and turn them into precious memories by participating in our various activities that were tastefully organised for all members of the community,” said Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, DCD’s executive director, community engagement and sports.
He noted that with the weather cooling down, Abu Dhabi Moments is one of the best weekend activities in the emirate for outdoor community entertainment.
“The coming together of families and the community as a whole, in one event, tells us that the spirit of togetherness, regardless of social barriers, is very much alive in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We live in a country where diversity is celebrated, inclusion and tolerance are encouraged to generate mutual respect, and friendship among community members is fostered. We, at the DCD, are delighted to create an environment that enthuses such a spirit of harmony that enriches lives through the diverse experiences at Abu Dhabi Moments.”
Visit Ruwais Central Park from 4pm to 11pm, and entrance and all the activities are free of charge.
