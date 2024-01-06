UAE: 84 referred to court for establishing secret terrorist organisation

The announcement came a day after Sheikh Mohammed announced the first meeting of Council of Ministers for the new year
Eighty-four defendants, mostly members of the terrorist organisation Muslim Brotherhood, have been referred to the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal (State Security Court). They are on trial on charges of establishing another clandestine organisation for the purpose of committing acts of violence and terrorism on UAE soil.
The defendants had concealed this crime and its evidence before they were arrested and tried in Case No (17) of 2013- State Security.
Acting on a compelling body of evidence gathered through thorough investigation, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE's Attorney-General, ordered a probe into the details of this crime.
The State Security Court has begun public trial proceedings and appointed a lawyer for each defendant who does not have legal representation. The court has also begun hearing witnesses and the public trial procedures are still ongoing.
