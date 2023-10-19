Benzema denies 'Muslim Brotherhood' links, considers legal action against French minister

Winners beat Trump International in event supported by the Emirates Golf Federation
The lawyer of Karim Benzema has hit back at France's interior minister after he accused the French football star who plays for Saudi team Al-Ittihad of links to the Muslim Brotherhood Islamist group.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin made the accusations after the reigning Ballon d'Or winner and former Real Madrid forward posted a message on social media about the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.
"All our prayers are for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children," Benzema wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Hamas on October 7 launched shock raids into Israel, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing about 200 hostages.
Israel has since then launched wave after wave of retaliatory air strikes, killing more than 3,000 Palestinians in Gaza.
Darmanin, speaking on the CNews Channel, alleged that Benzema "has a notorious link with the Muslim Brotherhood", the group with origins in Egypt that is now banned by Cairo.
"This is false! Karim Benzema has never had the slightest relationship with this organisation," Benzema's layer Hugues Vigier said in a statement.
He said that Benzema was expressing "natural compassion" with "what many today describe as war crimes being committed in Gaza, but which does not detract from the horror of the terrorist acts of October 7, something not open to discussion".
The lawyer added that he was planning to file a complaint against Darmanin for his comments.
Benzema, 35, who was born in France to parents of Algerian origin, has been one of the standout French stars of the last decade.
He joined the Saudi club on a hugely lucrative three-year deal this year after 14 seasons with Real Madrid where he lifted five Champions Leagues, four La Liga titles and three Copas del Rey.
But after a stellar 2021-22 season when he led Real to Champions League glory and was rewarded with the Ballon d'Or for the world's best player, he was troubled by injuries that ruled him out of France's World Cup campaign in Qatar last year.
Darmanin, 41, has carved out a reputation as a hardliner in the mould of his political mentor ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy and makes no secret of his own presidential ambitions.
ALSO READ:
Winners beat Trump International in event supported by the Emirates Golf Federation
Ananyaa Sood hits a career-first hole-in-one on the par three 12th hole at the Faldo course
Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council says the emirate boasts an abundance of positives required for the ultimate success of international events
Ganguly and Kanokpornvasi top the Junior boy and Junior girl's Division at the Saadiyat Golf Club, Abu Dhabi
South African Zander Lombard carded a bogey-free 64 to finish as the nearest challenger
A two-shot win helps him qualify for the Luckiest Ball on Earth final
All three go through to the DP World Tour Championship Luckiest Ball on Earth UAE Grand Final with a ticket to the Rolex Pro-Am at stake
The performance helped the Tower Links Golf Club player bag the First Qualifier for the 2023 – 2024 EGF Men’s Order of Merit