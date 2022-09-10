UAE: 400 healthcare workers from 12 countries create 250-square-metre 'Pookkalam' to celebrate Onam

Giant floral carpet using 700kg of flowers took nearly 16 hours to create

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 3:53 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 4:11 PM

Healthcare workers from Abu Dhabi's Burjeel Medical City marked the Indian festival of Onam by creating a 250-square-metre floral carpet that paints a picture of Abu Dhabi's growth into a global hub.

The stunning floral display depicts important Abu Dhabi landmarks, including the ancient palace of Qasr Al Hossan, the distinctive Aldar Headquarters, and the revered Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

It took over 400 healthcare workers from 12 countries nearly 16 hours to complete this floral marvel using 700kg of flowers.

Prominent buildings like Al Bahar Tower, Etihad Tower, Capital Gate Building, and NBAD Headquarters are also featured in this grand visual tribute.

As many as 44 healthcare workers also performed the Thiruvathira, a traditional dance, around the giant floral carpet.

