UAE: 3kg gold prize, discounts on 2,000 grocery items announced as hypermarket marks Indian festival

Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, in his address, noted the annual festival is a celebration of bilateral relations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 10:42 AM Last updated: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 10:43 AM

Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, launched the 17th edition of ‘India Utsav’ held by UAE-based retail giant Lulu Group International as part of 74th Indian Republic Day.

Till February 1, there will be discounts on more than 2,000 Indian products, celebrity visits, cultural performances and activities across Lulu Hypermarkets in the GCC.

Additionally, till March 18, a customer who spends Dh100 and above on any product at LuLu stores or through online purchases in the UAE will become eligible for a raffle, where 3kg gold prize will be awarded to 60 individuals, i.e., each winner will bag 50gms.

Sunjay Sudhir, in his address, noted the annual festival is a celebration of India-UAE relations.

“The Lulu India Utsav beautifully frames the warm relations between India and the UAE through the prism of commerce, cuisine and culture,” he said during the inauguration ceremony held at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi City.

“As we celebrate India’s 74th Republic Day, we stand at the beginning of a year of hope, optimism and energy, and we look to leaders like Lulu Group to open new vistas for relations between the people of India and the UAE – and, given their global presence, the world.”

Saifee Rupawala, CEO, Lulu Group International, underlined that the festival is one of their popular events and has received active engagement from community members.

“Lulu prides itself on its leading role as a commercial bridge between India and the UAE. The Group has closely aligned its growth plans with India’s emergence as an economic superpower. Our investments in India are growing swiftly and we are happy to bring the international expertise and retail savvy of a UAE brand to our promising Indian ventures.”

As part of celebrations more than 2,000 Indian products were flown exclusively to the Gulf region through Lulu’s sourcing office in India. The promotion will run across all Lulu hypermarkets in the UAE and GCC with discounts on items like rice, cereals, spices, meats, ready-to-cook snacks, groceries, fashion accessories etc. All offers are available both in-store and online.

Among the celebrity guests, Indian actress Manju Warrier will visit Al Wahda Mall on Saturday. Separately, there will be traditional performances as part of the International Year of Millets, fashion shows and competitions for children at other malls.

