UAE: Price freeze announced for over 200 essential items at major hypermarket

This applies to everyday products across all categories, including fresh produce and supermarket items, until the end of 2023

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 10:21 AM Last updated: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 10:44 AM

Aiming to beat global inflation rates and support UAE residents, LuLu Hypermarket has announced a ‘price lock’ campaign on more than 200 products.

This means there won’t be any hike in the prices of everyday products across all categories, including fresh produce and supermarket items, at all LuLu stores in the country until the end of 2023.

“LuLu Group is pleased to announce this innovative ‘Price Lock’ project to help our LuLu Hypermarket customers cope with the global price inflation that everyone is struggling with,” said Salim M.A., director of LuLu Dubai.

“We're working closely with our suppliers to balance the local market and maintain the quality of life that the UAE is known for.”

The campaign applies to all in-store purchases of everyday products.

ALSO READ: