UAE: Price freeze announced for over 200 essential items at major hypermarket

The star-crossed fitness lovers met during the Spartan race and spent the next couple of months training, participating in races around the world
Aiming to beat global inflation rates and support UAE residents, LuLu Hypermarket has announced a ‘price lock’ campaign on more than 200 products.
This means there won’t be any hike in the prices of everyday products across all categories, including fresh produce and supermarket items, at all LuLu stores in the country until the end of 2023.
“LuLu Group is pleased to announce this innovative ‘Price Lock’ project to help our LuLu Hypermarket customers cope with the global price inflation that everyone is struggling with,” said Salim M.A., director of LuLu Dubai.
“We're working closely with our suppliers to balance the local market and maintain the quality of life that the UAE is known for.”
The campaign applies to all in-store purchases of everyday products.
ALSO READ:
The star-crossed fitness lovers met during the Spartan race and spent the next couple of months training, participating in races around the world
Users first encountered the issue when sending messages to their groups; a few minutes later, direct messages and Web WhatsApp were disconnected
The pair of Pearl of Bahrain watches in rose gold commissioned by the Emir of Bahrain is among the star attractions in the online auction being held between October 12 and 26
“What’s wrong?” people ask you while you’re daydreaming or gazing softly into the middle distance. No one is applying words like “moxie” or “edgy” or “gamine” to describe you anymore
Community members, frontline healthcare workers took part in the session
Court also receives 50 divorce applications, 20 civil inheritance cases and 250 applications for civil will attestation in five months
New rates announced on Thursday
In 2011, Saeed Al Memari became the first Emirati man to reach the peak