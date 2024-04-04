UAE: 3 stranded trekkers airlifted from mountain at 4,000 feet

The Dubai resident said that he didn't do this for fame or recognition: 'I just fulfilled my humanitarian and civic duties'
Three stranded trekkers who were hiking in the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah, have been rescued by authorities from an altitude of 4,000 feet.
Lieutenant Colonel Pilot Abdullah Ali Al Shehhi, head of the Air Wing Section at Ras Al Khaimah Police said that the department received a report of three people that had been stranded in the mountains.
Immediately, the authority dispatched a helicopter with a rescue team to airlift the stranded people, who were European nationals. The trekkers were brought to the police headquarters before being handed over to relevant authorities.
Authorities have often emphasised the importance of following preventive measures and guidelines to ensure the safety of those pursuing mountain climbing or hiking. They have also urged individuals to avoid rugged places that may pose a threat to their safety as much as possible.
