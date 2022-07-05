UAE: 20 parks win the International Green Flag Award

They must meet standards of cleanliness, sustainability and community participation, among others

Tue 5 Jul 2022

Twenty public parks in Abu Dhabi have won the International Green Flag Award, the pre-eminent international standard for the management of open and recreational spaces in the UK and around the world.

The Green Flag is an International award which targets directing and encouraging park management processes to bring them in line with the applicable standards that take into account providing high-quality services to community members. It is also an indicator of alignment with the efforts of protecting and managing the green environment.

To receive the Green Flag, the park must meet a number of conditions, including: it must be a place where visitors are welcome, a safe and healthy park, cleanliness and maintenance of facilities, sustainability, conservation of nature and heritage, community participation, marketing and good governance.

The following Abu Dhabi parks have won the Green Flag Award: Al Bateen Beach Park, Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach Parks, Delma Park, Khalifa Park 1, Khalifa Park 2, Khalifa Park 3, Al Rahba Park, Al Bahia Park, Shahama Park, Rabdan Park, Al Buhaira Park, Heritage Park, Al Khatim Park, Al Shamkha Park 4, Al Shamkha Park 5, Al Shamkha Park 6, Al Shamkha Park 7, Al Jazeera Park, Mohammed bin Zayed Park 1, Mohammed bin Zayed City General Park.

The municipality confirmed that this achievement is the result of the efforts of all work teams to improve recreational facilities, parks and public gardens, making the municipality eligible to receive the highest international emblem.

Receiving the Green Flag is of great importance, especially in identifying the best practices that should be achieved in the management of parks and the green areas. It also promotes tourism in Abu Dhabi parks as a prime destination for tourists who wish to visit and spend enjoyable times in a proper and safe facility and in the same time encouraging the expansion of green areas.

