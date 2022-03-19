UAE: 1,800 children receive cookies inspired by Emirati 'Talli' patterns

Successful proposals will secure fully funded postdoctoral research positions
UAE1 day ago
The Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council (Irthi) has brought smiles of happiness to 1,800 children, aged six to 13, with an innovative gift of delicious cookies inspired by the delicate, elaborate patterns of Emirati Talli.
Under an initiative organised by Irthi's Hirfati Youth Programme on World Happiness Day (March 20), cookies decorated with three distinct patterns of the traditional Emirati craft such as Fankh al Bateekh, Muraba'a and Almas, were distributed to students across public and private schools in Sharjah.
The initiative aimed to introduce the young generation to Talli, a craft form rooted in the Emirati cultural identity, while also spreading positivity on a day dedicated to happiness.
Children were encouraged to use a damp brush to colour the Talli designs using safe and edible food colouring in the frosting of each cookie.
In line with its goal of integrating technology with heritage crafts to enhance its appeal amongst the tech-savvy younger generation and pave the way for advancing traditional craft practices into the future, a QR code printed on the back of each cookie linked young learners to a lively educational video on the craft of Talli.
