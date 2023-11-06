UAE: 100 days to go for the opening of Abu Dhabi Hindu temple

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 1:26 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 2:17 PM

The highly anticipated opening of the region’s first traditional Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi is just 100 days away. The construction of the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir in the UAE Capital, which began in December 2019, is nearing completion and is set for a grand opening on February 14, 2024.

Recently, Sadguru Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami, the global convener of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the organisation building the temple, performed a ceremony of showering flower petals over the spires.

Ishwarcharan Swami, along with Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, went up in a crane-lifted box to perform the ritual of blessing the seven spires, each representing an emirate of the UAE.

The day marked a momentous occasion for the temple, serving as a symbol of worldwide unity, tranquillity, and inclusivity. Artisans, volunteers, devotees, and Ishwarcharan Swami all shared a profound sense of pride and joy as they witnessed the majestic and groundbreaking progress of Abu Dhabi's inaugural temple.

“It looks incredible and magnificent from above,” Ishwarcharan Swami said after his aerial survey of the temple.

Brahmaviharidas Swami, who accompanied Ishwarcharan Swami, elaborated on the construction of the temple, which is made of pink sandstones and white marble on 27 acres of land in Abu Mureikha, off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway.

“The entire complex, parking, and the main pinnacle with smaller pinnacles, all look astonishing. The whole view is majestic,” Ishwarcharan Swami said.

The monumental work of artisans depicts key moments from the Indian mythological epics Ramayana, Mahabharata, and other narratives from Hindu scriptures.

Ishwarcharan Swami reviewed the ongoing work and toured the site while engaging with the artisans. He praised the selfless service and dedication of everyone involved in making this hand-carved temple a reality. "May the blessings of God and our gurus and all the enlightened spiritual masters be upon all the selfless volunteers, workers, and artisans. And also upon the UAE, its leadership, and its people. We are all delighted… truly delighted. May peace prevail here and everywhere."

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan, India’s Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, was at the temple last week during his three-day official visit to the UAE.

“I am thankful to the visionary BAPS Sampradaya, and the blessings of the honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. I am thankful to the rulers of Abu Dhabi, who have provided us with a beautiful piece of land to build this civilisational point in this part of the globe.”

Placing a brick on the temple, the minister termed it as a legacy of Indian civilisation, that will create global peace and harmony.

“This temple represents the modernity and eternity of Indian civilisation. This should create global harmony, peace and well-being,” the minister said after reviewing the construction works.

The temple hailed as a 'spiritual oasis for global harmony', is expected to last more than 1,000 years. It will be made open to the world on February 14 with a ‘Festival of Harmony’. Further details regarding the opening ceremony and registration, can be found by downloading the app Festival of Harmony or visiting the website.

