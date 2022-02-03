UAE: 10-year-old child dies after falling from 32nd floor of apartment

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 8:08 AM

A 10-year-old Asian child died on Wednesday evening after falling from the 32nd floor of a residential tower located on King Faisal Street in Sharjah.

The operations room of the Sharjah Police General Command received a report on Wednesday, which stated that a child had fallen from the balcony.

Initial information revealed that the child died at the scene of the accident as a result of his injuries.

The body was transferred to the forensic laboratory to determine the cause of the accident, while the incident report was handed over to the Al Buhairah Comprehensive Police Station to investigate the circumstances of the accident and complete the legal procedures.

In a separate but similar incident on Wednesday, an eight-year-old Arab child died after falling out of a window from his parents' home in Fujairah.

