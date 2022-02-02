UAE: Eight-year-old child dies after falling out of window

Child was rushed to the hospital by police but did not survive.

Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022

An eight-year-old Arab child died on Wednesday evening after falling out of a window from his parents home in Fujairah.

The Fujairah Police Operations Room received a report that at 6pm, a child had fallen from a building on Hamad bin Abdullah Street.

Police teams moved to the scene of the accident and rushed the child to the hospital, but could not save him.

The case is still under investigation.

