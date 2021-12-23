UAE: 10-day Winter Clearance Sale begins; discount up to 80%

The sale will be open from 11am to 11pm

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 2:44 PM

The 10-day Winter Clearance Sale began at Expo Centre Sharjah on Thursday, offering discounts up to 80 per cent as well as combo offers.

“The festive season is the peak time for consumers to shop, with much of the retail action happening during the year-end. Besides, with the festive season coinciding with the full reopening and rebound in the economy, the Winter Clearance Sale 2021 is offering retailers a golden opportunity to tap into the rise in consumer spending that is being witnessed currently,” said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Having hosted similar fairs recently, Al Midfa said the demand for apparel and lifestyle products has been witnessing a surge similar to pre-Covid levels.

"With the added advantage of huge markdowns in price on popular brands of fashion, ethnic wear, electronics, home decor and household goods by every participating retailer, the Winter Clearance Sale promises to be the best fashion destination this season,” he added.

The Winter Clearance Sale 2021 features some of the leading retailers and brands including, Ahmed Al Magribi, Geelato Abaya, Ajmal Perfumes, Brandbazaar, Bellissimmo Perfumes & Cosmetics, CCC, Dunes, Nine West, Naturalizer, TOMS, Hush Puppies, Kiabi, Riva, Skechers, Umbro, K-Swiss, Crayola, Vtech, Cerruti, Escada, Police and Baby Shop, among others.

The Winter Clearance Sale will be open from 11am to 11pm with an entry fee of Dh5 while children below 12 enter for free.

