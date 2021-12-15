UAE: Sharjah shopping festival begins, up to 75% discount on brands

Residents and citizens can win prizes and gifts during the 48-day event.

Published: Wed 15 Dec 2021

The third edition of Sharjah Shopping Promotions kicked off today (Wednesday, December 15) in all cities and regions of the emirate and will run until January 31, 2022.

The 48-day event sees the participation of a large number of shopping centres and retail, offering discounts up to 75 per cent on various products and brands, in addition to many prizes and gifts.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, director-general of the Sharjah Chamber – the organiser of the event, said the event will strengthen the emirate’s position as one of the best cities to live and work, and also consolidate its position as a global retail destination.

"This year's edition has a different taste, as it emanates from the SCCI's Sharjah Promotions Strategy, which includes innovative plans for managing and organising promotional campaigns,” said Abdulaziz Shattaf, assistant director-general of the Communications and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber.

Jamal Saeed Buzanjal, director of the Corporate Communication Department, general coordinator of promotions, said that Sharjah Shopping Promotions sees remarkable participation from shops and shopping centres, noting that the registration is still open for those wishing to take part in the event.

Buzanjal underlined that citizens, residents, and visitors to Sharjah will enjoy an amazing shopping atmosphere, entertainment shows, food experiences and family activities that will be held throughout the emirate, with an opportunity to win valuable prizes and gifts.

