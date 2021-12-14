Fireworks, drone shows as Dubai Shopping Festival begins tomorrow

Arab stars Balqees Fathi, Mohammed Hamaki to perform live at opening ceremony

A spectacular opening ceremony will mark the beginning of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) tomorrow (December 15).

The ceremony at Burj Park will see “augmented reality stage integrations, a breathtaking Burj Khalifa light show and dancing fountains”. It will feature live performances from superstar Balqees Fathi, and award-winning artist Mohammed Hamaki.

Tickets to the show start from Dh75.

Running until January 30, 2022, DSF will be a 47-day citywide shopping extravaganza.

Drone light show

The DSF Drone Light Show will return to Bluewaters, The Beach opposite JBR and the newly opened Ain Dubai. Running daily at 7pm and 9.30pm, the drone show will be complemented by a light show on Ain Dubai.

Set to ‘Ya Salam Ya Dubai’ by Rashed Al Majed and RedOne; the Expo 2020 anthem, ‘This is Our Time’; and David Guetta’s global hit ‘Titanium’, the show will tell the story of the UAE’s past, present and future.

Fireworks

The DSF opening fireworks displays will happen on Thursday, December 16, at the Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Seef, Dubai Creek, The Dubai Frame and La Mer. Daily firework displays will take place throughout DSF at Dubai Festival City until December 22.