Watch: Abu Dhabi bus stops to sport stunning new murals

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 6:06 PM

Did you spot some Abu Dhabi bus stops turning into stunning art pieces? The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) has unveiled an exciting initiative called Abu Dhabi Canvas, designed to transform the cityscape with vibrant murals crafted by Emirati and locally-based artists.

The murals will be placed at bus shelters in various areas including Al Nahyan, Al Bateen, Al Manhal, Al Mushrif, Al Danah and Al Muntazah.

Abu Dhabi Canvas also aims to nurture local talent, as artists have dedicated more than 800 hours to create the murals.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the DMT, said: “Abu Dhabi Canvas is more than just an initiative; it's a celebration of our city's identity and a testament to the creativity of our local artists.

"By adorning key bus shelter locations with dynamic murals, we're transforming public spaces into dynamic showcases that not only enhance the visual appeal to our city but also foster a sense of connection and belonging among residents and visitors alike.

"Abu Dhabi Canvas reflects our commitment to supporting local talent and creating an inclusive urban environment for all to enjoy.”

Abu Dhabi Canvas aims to attract residents and visitors to explore the murals, which aim to create impressions and reflect the diverse perspectives in Abu Dhabi.

