Up to Dh300 fine in Dubai: Authority warns about penalties for violating e-scooter, bicycle rules

E-scooters and cycles have become extremely popular in the UAE due to the ease and convenience they offer. Whether it is riding home from the metro or covering short distances, they have become a common sight on the streets of the country.
However, did you know traffic rules are enforced strictly in Dubai to ensure safety? The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) issued an advisory on Sunday, reminding residents and tourists to ride bicycles and e-scooters on designated tracks.
Here are 7 fines you need to be mindful of when riding a bicycle or e-scooter:
1. If you carry a passenger on your bicycle or electric bicycle- Dh200
2. If you carry a passenger on the e-scooter Dh300
3. Failure to wear the required safety gear and helmet- Dh200
4. Failure to adhere to the RTA’s speed limits on designated tracks- Dh100
5. If you ride a bicycle in a way that endangers your life and that of others Dh300
6. Failure to comply with the directional signs on the roads and tracks Dh200
7. Children under the age of 12 cycling unaccompanied by an adult Dh200
The RTA has issued an advisory on social media, reminding residents of the rules to follow to avoid getting fined.
The maximum speed for designated tracks in residential areas and beaches is 20km/hr and riders must adhere to designated tracks and traffic directions.
It is also forbidden to carry a passenger on the e-scooter and these vehicles can only be driven by someone under the age of 16. Also, children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
