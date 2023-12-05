UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE traffic alert: Part of key road to be closed for 2 weeks in Abu Dhabi

Drivers are urged to drive cautiously and strictly observe traffic rules

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File photo used for illustrative purposes
File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 3:54 PM

Abu Dhabi authorities on Tuesday announced that one of the emirate's major roads will be closed for two weeks.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said the right lane of the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Int'l Road (E11) in Al Dhafra will not be accessible to motorists from December 6 (12am) until December 30 (5am).

The closure will affect the lane towards Abu Dhabi, the ITC said.

Here's a map:

Road users are urged to drive cautiously and strictly observe traffic rules and regulations.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE