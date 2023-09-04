UAE to ban heavy vehicles weighing over 65 tonnes on roads from 2024

Last year's edition saw a record number of 2.2 million participants, with notable events on Sheikh Zayed Road
Heavy vehicles weighing over 65 tonnes will be prohibited from plying on UAE roads, it was announced Monday. Effective next year, it is part of a federal law that regulates the weight of vehicles approved by the UAE Cabinet.
The aim is to “preserve our advanced infrastructure” and enhance road safety, according to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
During the Cabinet meeting, a federal regulator for water and electricity was announced as well.
Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed announced a new system of rewards and incentives for employees of the federal government. The financial and in-kind incentives are for three categories: Outstanding annual performance, exceptional achievements (within the entity) and state-level achievements.
