UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces new end-of-service benefits system for employees

The UAE Cabinet has adopted a new system for employees in the private sector and free zones to invest their end-of-service benefits. It will be optional for workers to join.
The system will set up a savings and investment fund that will be overseen by the Securities and Commodities Authority in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. Employees’ end-of-service benefits will be invested, with multiple options offered.
This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting Monday.
“The goal is to boost workers’ savings … and to ensure that they are invested safely,” said Sheikh Mohammed.
Government employees can take part in the scheme as well.
More details to follow
