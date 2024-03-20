UAE: Free bus rides announced for Happiness Day

The number of eateries recorded a 25 per cent annual increase in 2021 and an even faster rate of 35 per cent in 2022
Here's some happy news for commuters in Ras Al Khaimah: Bus trips will be free today, March 20.
Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) on Wednesday announced the free rides on city buses to mark International Happiness Day.
Public bus transport within the emirate is divided into four routes.
Riders pay a bus fare of Dh8 for each of these trips. But on Wednesday, March 20, the service is free.
