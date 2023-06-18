UAE: 20 smart gates to come up on RAK roads; here’s what they will monitor

AI-enabled technology will also help police respond to accidents and emergencies faster

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 12:26 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 12:30 PM

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have begun installing smart gates on main roads across the emirate, it was announced on Sunday. The gates, which are powered by artificial intelligence, are linked to the police operations room.

Major-General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, said 20 smart gates will be installed in key areas. Smart cameras will monitor traffic and detect crashes, while overhead screens will alert motorists about weather conditions or accidents up ahead. The gates will help the police respond to accidents and emergencies faster.

These are part of phase two of Ras Al Khaimah’s ‘Safe City Project’. This phase includes integrating the gates with a network of 10,000 smart cameras that monitor Ras Al Khaimah. The first phase saw the deployment and enhancement of a “smart security and traffic control system” in various key areas of the emirate. The overall aim of the project is to activate an AI-powered security system.

ALSO READ: