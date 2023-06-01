Dubai: 4 ways to pay RTA parking fees; new signboards explain how

Authority says latest statistics reveal that over 80% of customers prefer to pay via mobile phones, tablets

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 3:52 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 4:48 PM

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has taken a significant step towards enhancing the convenience of parking fee payments. The authority has erected over 17,500 new directional signs in parking zones across the city. These newly installed boards aim to provide essential information to motorists, including details about public parking fees, service hours, and payment channels.

The step is part of RTA's ongoing efforts to bring more happiness to customers through enhanced services, offer the best solutions for parking use, and make them more accessible through various channels.

Osama Al Safi, director of parking, Traffic and Roads Agency said that these new signs have clear visibility at night and include four QR codes for payment methods alongside the zone code, which make it easier for parking users to make direct payment through a variety of channels.

“The QR codes encompass a special reader for downloading RTA's app and another for payment through the WhatsApp app, where the customer is directed to the payment service via WhatsApp. The system then initiates an interactive chat with the customer to enter the vehicle details and the parking period, after which the customer will receive a confirmation message,” said Al Safi.

The signs provide QR codes for payment through App Clips for iPhone devices using the Apple Pay feature without downloading the app or specifying the zone. A QR code for payment service via SMS is also displayed, in which the user does not need a data package.

“There is also an option to generate an SMS after entering vehicle information and selecting the number of hours,” said Al Safi.

This service also enables users to select previously registered vehicles instead of entering them again.

RTA said that there is a need for signboards displaying payment options for public parking, as the latest statistics have revealed that over 80 per cent of RTA's customers prefer to pay their service fees via mobile phones and smart tablets.

ALSO READ: