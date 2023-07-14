UAE: '1-day test' for driving licence announced in second emirate

His official duties have taken him out and about the country, and some lucky residents were able to get a glimpse of the Royal in action
Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced a new initiative to ease driver's licence for national service recruits in the emirate.
The initiative will allow applicants to complete their driver's licence transaction in one day.
Beginning on Monday, July 15, the initiative will continue till the end of the year, subject to extension. The one-day test initiative will only be available for national service recruits.
The Acting Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Colonel Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, said that national service recruits can complete the transaction of issuing a new driving licence in a day.
The authority has said that it continuously aims to achieve the highest standards of accuracy, efficiency and quality.
A similar initiative was announced in Sharjah, earlier this week.
