Sharjah Police launch 'one-day test' initiative to obtain driver's licence

by Meher Dhanjal Published: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 4:18 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 4:24 PM

Sharjah Police have announced a new initiative called the 'One Day test' for driver's licence tests together.

The initiative will integrate preliminary and civil tests on the same day, allowing applicants to give the tests on the same day. The One Day test initiative is for National Service recruits and high school graduates.

Colonel Khaled Mohamed El-Kay, Director of the Mechanics and Drivers Licensing Department, has said that the initiative will end in September and that the service will be held in two phases - Electronic and on-site.

The first phase will be held electronically and will not require in-person attendance. An applicant can just open a file for a new driver's license using the MOI (Ministry of Interior) application.

After passing the theory test online, the applicant moves to the second phase, which includes practical training. After which, the final test date will have both the preliminary and civil tests on the same day.

