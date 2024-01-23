Sharjah announces road closure from Jan 23-Feb 21

However, there are some positive trends, such as respondents witnessing tailgating going down by 4%
Sharjah Road and Transport authority announced a road closure on a street in the emirate.
The street leading up to the University City Hall will be closed from Tuesday, January 23, until Wednesday, February 21.
The closure is taking place due to works prior to the Sharjah Lights Festival, as well as during it.
The route highlighted in red will be completely closed.
The authority has advised motorists to use alternative routes shown in the plan and to follow traffic and directional signs. They are also advised to avoid any traffic jams.
