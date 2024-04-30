RTA opens new exit in Dubai Marina to cut travel time by 60%

Vehicle owners must bring their old plates along to the inspection station
A new free exit has been opened in Dubai Marina and it is expected to cut travel time by 60 per cent, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Tuesday.
Motorists will now be able to take the new exit from Al Seba St towards the intersection of Qarn Al Sabkha St, the authority said.
Aimed at easing congestion in the area, the project comes as part of the RTA's efforts to improve traffic flow.
The RTA has been working on several projects that all seek to create a smoother drive for the emirate's motorists. Earlier this week, new dedicated bus lanes were announced for six busy streets: Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, 2nd of December, Al Satwa, Al Nahda, Omar bin Al Khattab, and Naif. These are set for completion between 2025 and 2027.
Five new flyovers will also rise on Dubai's Al Khail Road. Once completed, the Dh700-million project launched in February would slash travel time by 30 per cent.
