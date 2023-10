Dubai: 68,000 traffic signs on key roads repaired, replaced in 6 months

The work was aimed at ensuring clarity and visibility of information to ensure the smooth flow of traffic

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed maintenance works on 67,816 traffic and directional signs across Dubai over six months in 2023. Works included preventive maintenance jobs for 57,151 signs as well as corrective maintenance jobs for 10,665 signs across Dubai.

The works aimed at increase the efficiency, operational lifespan, and sustainability of the traffic signs. The overall objective is to ensure the clarity and visibility of information contained in the signs, thus ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and movement of road users, which echoes RTA’s vision of achieving global leadership in smooth and sustainable mobility.

Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said: "RTA had undertaken maintenance works on 67,816 signs out of 206,697 traffic and directional signs across Dubai. Over 90% of maintenance works had been carried out according to RTA’s pre-planned annual schedules. Additional maintenance tasks had been carried out in response to reports received from field inspectors, RTA’s Call Centre, Madinati app as well as partners from government agencies.

"Preventive maintenance included replacing faded signs, repainting signposts, cleaning signs, and other precautionary measures aimed at extending the operational lifespan of these signs. Works also included replacement of traffic and directional signs damaged due to traffic accidents or weather-related factors, and individual misconducts,” he said.

“The maintenance works had been mostly carried out on main streets like Sheikh Zayed Road, Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Emirates Road. Areas covered included Jebel Ali, Al Barsha, Al Warqa, Nad Al Sheba, Al Sabkha, Al Ras and others. Works would roll on to cover the entire emirate by the end of 2023,” added Al Ali.