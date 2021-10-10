Thumbay Clinics launch Wellness for All campaign

Dr. Nasir Parwaiz, Director,Thumbay Lab, Dr. Sadashiv Bangera , COO, Thumbay Clinics, Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President ,Thumbay Group and Akbar Moideen, Vice-President, Thumbay Healthcare Group at the launch of Wellness for All campaign.

Dubai - Sixteen comprehensive healthcare packages on offer for different groups of people.

With an aim to improve the health and wellness of residents in the UAE, Thumbay Clinics has launched a campaign titled Wellness for All that brings easy and affordable healthcare packages to everyone.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group, while launching the campaign commented, “In today’s world where lifestyle evolves by the day, it is essential to take care of your health, investing in yourself starts with investing in your health. In the wake of the pandemic, the statement that health is wealth couldn’t be truer. It has never been more critical for everyone to address the health and mental well-being head-on. With slight precaution, and lifestyle management, all of us can take charge of our health, balance life, and get back to wellness.”

The health packages are devised differently for different groups of people – from children to adults, fitness enthusiasts, and older age residents as per their requirements, and at reasonable prices.

“We have intentionally curated these 16 packages and made them affordable and accessible to all as we encourage everyone to take care of their body and general well-being, Many times even if you are feeling fine, in pink of your health, some conditions like high blood pressure or high cholesterol may not show any symptoms but drastically affect quality of your life. A health screening can help identify warning signs of hereditary and hidden illnesses. Our experienced and friendly doctors are committed to providing expert advice and support, helping individuals to make positive diet, fitness, and lifestyle changes,” said Dr. Sadashiv Bangera, COO, Thumbay Clinics.

The 16 health packages, including free doctor’s consultation, are priced at Dh199. It features diagnostic tests that cover up to 73 body parameters such as hormonal profile, lipid profile, CBC, urea, blood sugar, bilirubin total, vitamins, calcium levels, and more.

A large population of people, due to their erratic schedules, monthly targets or irregular food habits suffer from hypertension, diabetes or cardiac related issues in their early thirties. People vulnerable to such conditions should opt for the Platinum Men or Women health packages.

There is also a Platinum Senior Citizens health package for senior members, which offers timely medical advice. They can also be referred for specialised treatment or surgery whenever required.

The Immunity and Physical Fitness packages are now being offered at 90 per cent discounted rates.

The packages are being offered at all Thumbay Clinics across Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. For details go to www.thumbayclinic.com