South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to visit UAE next Saturday

Both countries seek to further develop bilateral cooperation

Reuters

By WAM Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 4:37 PM

President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of South Korea is scheduled to pay a state visit to the UAE starting next Saturday.

During the visit, the Korean President will meet with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss ties between the two countries and the means to further develop bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders will also review regional and international issues of common interest.

President Suk Yeol's agenda includes attending the World Future Energy Summit as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, meetings with a number of state officials and visits to strategic development projects.