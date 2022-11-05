SIBF: Sharjah to buy Dh4.5 million worth of books for its libraries

The Ruler of the emirate has directed the allocation of the fund to support the publishing industry in the Arab region and across the globe

By Wam Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 3:48 PM

A Dh4.5-million fund has been allocated to supply Sharjah libraries with the latest publications, based on a directive issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The titles shall be purchased from the publishing houses participating in the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair.

By providing vast sources of books, the grant embodies the emirate's vision of expanding society's knowledge. It adds a distinctive feature to the offerings of Sharjah's libraries.

At the same time, the fund allocation is aimed at supporting the regional and international publishing industry.

