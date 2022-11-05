SIBF: Sharjah to buy Dh4.5 million worth of books for its libraries

He knew cotton seeds needed to be grown at 15-25 degrees Celsius, and he didn't have a temperature-controlled room for the project — but then he thought, why not try?
A Dh4.5-million fund has been allocated to supply Sharjah libraries with the latest publications, based on a directive issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The titles shall be purchased from the publishing houses participating in the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair.
By providing vast sources of books, the grant embodies the emirate's vision of expanding society's knowledge. It adds a distinctive feature to the offerings of Sharjah's libraries.
At the same time, the fund allocation is aimed at supporting the regional and international publishing industry.
ALSO READ:
He knew cotton seeds needed to be grown at 15-25 degrees Celsius, and he didn't have a temperature-controlled room for the project — but then he thought, why not try?
Participants can also borrow bikes from any of the 175 Careem Bike stations across the emirate, some of which are located near the event entrance
Chinese consul-general in Dubai Li Xuhang summarises report of 20th CPC National Congress
The campaign welcomes the world to enjoy the emirate’s enriching experiences, with cultural inspiration: past, present and future
Despite turning millionaires overnight, they are back on duty on Friday — even showing up an hour early at the restaurant where they work
The UAE’s first traditional Hindu stone temple — currently being built by 3,000 craftsmen — is set to open to the public in February 2024
It elaborated that the decision has been taken after it violated Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food
The second edition of the subscription drive offers a raft of exclusive rewards to the premier English daily's loyal readers and new subscribers