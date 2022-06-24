Sheikha Fatima honours outstanding female graduates of higher education institutions

By WAM Published: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 9:08 PM

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and the “Mother of the Nation”, honoured the outstanding female graduates of UAE University (UAEU), Zayed University and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT).

On the occasion, each graduate received a congratulatory letter from Sheikha Fatima and a financial reward.

Sheikha Fatima said the graduates were driven by a passion for excellence and hard work, enabling them to build their professional careers and engage in the country’s development process.

She also highlighted her confidence in the capacities of Emirati women and her pride in their achievements and their engagement in all areas, most notably in advanced sciences, including the launch of the Hope Probe, as well as in space sciences, the economy, the environment and food security.

She then affirmed the significant role of the UAE’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as the significant efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, in improving the country’s higher education and scientific research system.

Sheikha Fatima congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their professional careers.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, highlighted the importance of education in the process of sustainable development, pointing out the significant attention given by the UAE’s leadership to the efforts to produce skilled and qualified generations.

He then thanked Sheikha Fatima for supporting the female students of national universities.

Dr. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President, and Chancellor of the UAEU, congratulated the UAE’s leadership on the occasion of the graduation ceremony, under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima, lauding her support for women’s education and empowerment.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and President of Zayed University, thanked Sheikha Fatima for supporting the 20th batch of graduates of Zayed University.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and President of the HCT, thanked Sheikha Fatima for her keenness to celebrate outstanding female graduates every year.