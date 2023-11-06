Sheikh Sultan allocates Dh4.5 million grant to Sharjah libraries

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 6:55 PM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the allocation of Dh4.5 million to stock Sharjah libraries with the latest publications of the 42nd session of the Sharjah International Book Fair.

The move aims to support the book industry regionally and globally and facilitate the expansion of publishing businesses. 2,033 Arab and foreign publishing houses are partaking in the event.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Sharjah Book Authority, stated that the Ruler of Sharjah's grant constitutes a continuation of Sharjah's efforts in strengthening the publishing industry and the emirate's libraries, both public and government.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi

The annual generous grant contributes to ensuring libraries are up to date by offering the latest in scientific, literary and other areas of knowledge.

She added that the SIBF is not limited to promoting books and enhancing cultural activity, as it has also become a medium to enable publishers to overcome challenges through several services and facilities that made Sharjah the preferred choice for those working in the book industry, regionally and globally.

ALSO READ: