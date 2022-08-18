Sheikh Mohammed pays tribute to volunteers on World Humanitarian Day

Over 91 million lives in 97 countries have been touched by Dubai Ruler’s foundation

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 8:04 PM

The UAE Vice-President has paid rich tribute to volunteers of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, which falls on August 19 every year.

He recalled the humanitarian vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, saying, “We remember Zayed Al-Khair, and we recall his message of goodness to the UAE.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, thanked the 145,000 volunteers from the Foundation who worked in 97 countries and helped reach out to 91 million beneficiaries last year.