Sheikh Mohammed orders creation of airbridge to send humanitarian relief to Libya

Dubai's International Humanitarian City dispatches second aircraft to Benghazi on Tuesday transporting approximately 100 tonnes of shelter and food

by Web Desk Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 7:37 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered airlifts to facilitate the dispatch of relief aid mobilised by the International Humanitarian City (IHC) to support people affected by the major humanitarian crisis in flood-devastated eastern Libya.

Photos: Dubai Media Office

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai's International Humanitarian City, stated: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Libya in the wake of this tragedy. Dubai's International Humanitarian City reaffirms its dedication to providing assistance to those affected, and we stand ready with our partners to help alleviate their suffering. This activation marks the third humanitarian task force response by the IHC in 2023, in response to unexpected emergency crises events across Middle East and North Africa.”

On Tuesday, IHC dispatched a second aircraft to the Libyan city of Benghazi transporting approximately 100 tonnes of shelter, food and telecommunications items from the stockpile of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the World Food Programme's United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD) and Fast IT and Telecommunications Emergency and Support Team (FITTEST).

Khaled Khalifa, Senior Advisor and UNHCR’s Representative to the GCC countries, lauded the humanitarian role of the UAE, which is a model to follow in providing the needed support to facilitate the work of humanitarian and aid organisations in responding to emergencies in the region and around the world, through their global stockpiles hosted in Dubai. “The humanitarian situation in Libya is catastrophic. The storm and the floods caused massive destruction and great loss of lives and left thousands of people displaced after their homes were destructed and their properties lost, and they became in desperate need of urgent assistance,” he said.

“Thanks to the generous support of IHC, UNHCR will be able to continue to provide support to the ongoing relief efforts and deliver the needed supplies to the areas and people most affected by the floods in Libya,” he added.

Following the crisis, IHC urgently mobilised resources through its Global Humanitarian Impact Fund to facilitate a humanitarian relief airbridge to help people affected by the devastating impact of Storm Daniel. The catastrophic event has claimed thousands of lives and left many missing.

On Saturday morning, the first charter airplane arrived in Benghazi, Libya, carrying over 36 tonnes of crucial relief items from the stocks of the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

"In the face of this tragic disaster, the delivery of 29 metric tonnes of essential medicines, trauma, and emergency surgery supplies to Libya from WHO’s Global Logistics Centre in Dubai's International Humanitarian City stands as a symbol of regional solidarity. Thanks to the generous support of the government of Dubai and IHC, these supplies will reach over 250,000 people. It exemplifies our shared commitment to WHO’s regional vision of ‘Health for All, by All,’ said Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

IHC's active role in the humanitarian crises in the region reaffirms its status as the largest humanitarian hub in the world and its ongoing efforts to support and coordinate the work of a global network of humanitarian hubs. IHC's approach prioritises preparedness and swift response to world crises to maximise the collective impact of sustainable humanitarian efforts.

