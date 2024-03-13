Sheikh Mohammed issues new law creating digital window for establishing companies in Dubai

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 3:21 PM

A new decree has been issued regarding the unified digital window for establishing companies in the emirate of Dubai.

The law is meant to ease investors' experience in the emirate by creating a digital window to integrate the establishing and licensing processes, and to provide specific channels that enable them to search for information, obtain licenses, and other services related to conducting economic activity.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued the decree, whose provisions apply to all economic activities practised in Dubai.

It also aims to regulate the issuance of licenses, permits and approvals in Dubai, according to clear and simplified rules and procedures that support the investor’s journey, and to address the obstacles that investors may face.

More to follow