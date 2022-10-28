Sheikh Mohammed calls on establishments to raise UAE flag on Nov 3

'The banner of our pride, glory and sovereignty will remain high in the sky,' the UAE Vice-President says in a tweet

By Web Desk Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 1:32 PM

The UAE Vice-President on Friday called on ministries and institutions to hoist the country's flag at 11am on November 3.

In a tweet reminding residents about the UAE Flag Day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: "Our flag will remain raised.. the symbol of our pride and unity will remain... the banner of our pride, glory and sovereignty will remain high in the sky."

Celebrating Flag Day is a key yearly occasion for the UAE. With citizens and residents coming together to hoist and wave the country's flag, it is a day to express pride in the UAE’s achievements, excellence and leadership.

Here are some key facts about the UAE flag:

1. First use of the UAE flag was on December 2, 1971.

2. Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was first to hoist the flag.

3. UAE flag’s length is twice the width.

4. UAE flag was designed by Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah.

5. UAE Flag Day is celebrated every year on November 3.

6. UAE Flag Day was first launched in 2013.

7. UAE flag is hoisted across all government departments and buildings.

8. UAE flag represents justice, peace, tolerance, power and moderation.

