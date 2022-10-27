UAE National Day break: Travel experts reveal top holiday deals for long weekend

Here are the most affordable destinations, with prices starting at Dh2,600 for four-day packages to countries around the world

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 6:43 AM

With the UAE National Day holidays, which mark the last long weekend of the year, coming up, travel aggregators have introduced new packages - many that do not burn a hole in the pocket.

Travel firms have come up with staycation and outbound packages for central Asian and European countries.

Packages to the Caucasian region are available at Dh2599 and the serene Maldives at Dh2799.

Holiday Factory, a popular travel agency, has introduced a National Day holiday package at a discounted price of Dh349 per head a day to Hilton Resort in Ras Al Khaimah.

A three-night package to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from Dubai is introduced at Dh2599 from November 30 to December 4.

However, if you want to experience the natural beauty and serene waters of the Maldives, you can avail of the package starting at just Dh2799 with many departures from the UAE.

Travel industry experts say that the most in-demand countries are the Schengen ones, but due to delays in visa appointments, UAE residents are keen on visiting countries with easy visa approvals.

“Considering the delay in Schengen visa, we have introduced inland packages to many countries depending on the guest’s preferences,” said Libin Varghese, sales director at Rooh Tourism and Travels. Kazakhstan, Serbia and the Central European countries do not require a Schengen Visa.

“Guests can book their tickets on their own and on their preferred dates - we will take care of the inland package including accommodation, food, sightseeing, and adventure activities,” added Varghese, noting that they have multiple packages starting at just Dh1200.

Another travel aggregator, Thomas Liju, sales and marketing manager at Tours On Board, said that they receive many inquiries every day for a budget-friendly vacation during the National Day long weekend.

“We are working on affordable packages to Albania, the Baltic region, Kazakhstan, and other countries and due to heavy demand, the prices may shoot up,” said Liju.

He mentioned that residents are now preferring Kazakhstan as the country has announced a 14-day visa-free entry for citizens of India, Iran, and China.

Many aggregators are also planning to introduce more budget-friendly travel packages to other destinations in the month of December.

