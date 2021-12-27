Sheikh Mohamed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulates bin Sulayem on assuming the presidency of International Automobile Federation

By Wam Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 11:07 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday Mohammed bin Sulayem, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee, who was recently elected President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated bin Sulayem on his election to the world motoring's top job, saying that it is a new achievement to the UAE.

He wished him success in representing the UAE in the best possible manner, reflecting its bright image worldwide, and adding a great value to this popular sport.

"The UAE leadership is very proud of the Emiratis and their notable presence in international arenas. This will certainly add to the country's achievements and to the leadership's approach of investing in human capital, enabling them to excel themselves, and to deliver the aspirations," he added.

Bin Sulayem expressed pleasure over meeting with Sheikh Mohamed. He praised the support given by the UAE leadership to the sports and to athletes, in a way that motivates them to excel at both regional and international competitions.

Present were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Bin Sulayem is the first Arab and first non-European president of FIA, motorsport's world governing body, since its creation in 1904.