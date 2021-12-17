UAE's Ben Sulayem replaces Todt as FIA president

Selectors are expected to press the rested James Anderson and Stuart Broad back into service
Sports1 day ago
The UAE's Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been elected successor to Jean Todt as the first non-European president of motorsport’s world governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Friday.
The 60-year-old Dubai-born former rally driver was standing against British lawyer Graham Stoker, who has been Todt’s deputy president for sport since 2009.
The FIA is the governing body for Formula One, the World Rally Championship, World Endurance and Formula E among other series.
Frenchman Todt, the former Ferrari boss who has retired aged 75 and after three terms of office, stood unopposed in 2017. He remains an honorary president. — Reuters
Selectors are expected to press the rested James Anderson and Stuart Broad back into service
Sports1 day ago
Earlier this month, she was named the official ambassador of the 2021 Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Sports1 day ago
The 33-year-old was taken to hospital on October 30 after experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves
Sports2 days ago
Kohli quit as T20 skipper after the recent World Cup and last week was removed as ODI captain
Sports2 days ago
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard and his Crystal Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira both said on Tuesday that clubs could take into account the vaccine status of potential signings
Sports2 days ago
Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for a second match running with 38 to help Pakistan get to 172-8 before keeping the West Indies down to 163 all out in 20 overs
Sports2 days ago
Burns was bowled out first ball of the series, while Leach conceded 1-102 at nearly eight runs per over
Sports2 days ago
Sindhu has been in impressive form as she claimed her second silver medal at the season-ending World Tour Finals
Sports2 days ago