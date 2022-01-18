Sheikh Mohamed hailed as 'lion of UAE' in poem by Sheikh Hamdan

In the global high schools' category of the Prize, winners were picked from across six regions of the world
UAE
The Dubai Crown Prince has paid a poetic tribute to the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, hailing his leadership.
In the poem, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has been described as a “lion”, who leads the UAE’s army in defending the country from its enemies.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum narrated the stirring poem in a video clip posted to Instagram Stories.
The video shows a photo of Sheikh Mohamed with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan zooms into Sheikh Mohamed, as he narrates the poem.
The poem comes a day after a suspected drone attack by the Houthis on Abu Dhabi civilian facilities killed three and wounded six.
One fire caused an explosion in three Adnoc fuel tankers in Mussafah. Another minor fire broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.
World leaders and organisations like the United Nations have condemned the cowardly attack. Many have pledged support for the measures the UAE takes to maintain security and stability.
