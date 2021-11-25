Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sisi discuss regional developments

Customers no longer have to rely on the working hours of public sector entities to get their chores done
UAE1 day ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, the prospects of further cementing cooperation between the two countries across various fronts.
This came in a phone conversation between the two leaders where they also discussed a number of regional and international issues of interest.
They underlined their mutual keenness to continue consultation and coordination between the two countries on many issues of common interest in a way that enhances their fraternal relations and consolidates the foundations of security and stability in the Arab region.
Customers no longer have to rely on the working hours of public sector entities to get their chores done
UAE1 day ago
Bank policy, child welfare at forefront as country set to mark Year of the 50th
UAE1 day ago
The move was implemented as per the directives of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa
UAE1 day ago
Though Mars is not the closest planet to Earth, it has a hospitable atmosphere that can support human life
UAE2 days ago
Sharjah Film Platform to feature films by award-winning filmmakers, as well as regional and international premieres
UAE2 days ago
72-hour sale will see prices drop at more than 500 retailers
UAE2 days ago
Residents can soon spot the new luxury cars vrooming around the city
UAE2 days ago
The 32-year-old man lost control of his bike on the main streets of Industrial Area 15
UAE2 days ago