Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sisi discuss regional developments

In a telephone conversation, the leaders review prospects of further cementing cooperation between UAE and Egypt

By Wam Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 11:14 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, the prospects of further cementing cooperation between the two countries across various fronts.

This came in a phone conversation between the two leaders where they also discussed a number of regional and international issues of interest.

They underlined their mutual keenness to continue consultation and coordination between the two countries on many issues of common interest in a way that enhances their fraternal relations and consolidates the foundations of security and stability in the Arab region.