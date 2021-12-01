Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Turkish president's phone call

The one-off special draw is to commemorate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee
UAE1 day ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reviewed the prospects of accelerating bilateral relations between the two nations.
The two leaders discussed advancing relations across all fields of common interest in furtherance of the development drives in the two nations.
This came in a phone call Sheikh Mohamed received from the Turkish leader, during which the latter congratulated him on the UAE 50th anniversary, wishing the Emirates continued progress and prosperity.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked Erdogan for his sincere feelings and wished Turkey continued progress, prosperity and stability.
