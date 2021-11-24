Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Turkey President discuss bilateral relations

Authority found the banned items carefully hidden in a shipping consignment
MENA4 days ago
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey, on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Turkey in the presidential complex in Ankara.
They also discussed new prospects for overall cooperation between their countries to serve the mutual interests, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.
President Erdoğan welcomed the visit of Sheikh Mohamed to Turkey, expressing confidence that the visit will be the start of a new promising, prosperous era of bilateral cooperation that serves interests of their countries and the region at large.
The two leaders discussed opportunities for enhancing cooperation between the two countries, most notably in investment, economic and developmental areas.
Both sides also exchanged views on several issues and developments affecting the region, stressing the importance of strengthening the foundations of security, peace and stability, which are key to the process of development and gateway to bright future for the people in the region.
