Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from UN Secretary-General

They exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, including the current situation in the Middle East.

Reuters

Published: Thu 6 Jan 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

During the call, Guterres congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the UAE starting its two-year term on the Security Council, and wished the country success in serving the world through this international mandate. He also referred to the UAE's key humanitarian and developmental initiatives, aimed at supporting stability and development across the world.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Guterres on his re-election as UN secretary-general for a second term beginning January 1, 2022.

He also lauded the important role played by the UN in the international arena, saying the UAE is keen on supporting the international organisation's efforts in various fields.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the UAE's permanent approach of working towards peace and stability, as well as supporting efforts to serve the interests of the nations and their aspirations for development and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed and Guterres reviewed cooperation between the UAE and the UN. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, including the current situation in the Middle East.

The two sides emphasised the importance of settling the crises in the region peacefully through dialogue and joint international action.