Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sisi review regional developments

The leaders stress the importance of maintaining consistent and integrated positions that consolidate Arab and regional security

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 12:22 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of Egypt, discussed ways to further enhance the relations and cooperation between the two nations.

Over a phone call, the two sides exchanged greetings over the new Gregorian Year, praying to Allah Almighty for further progress, stability and security for the two countries and their peoples.

The two leaders also reviewed a number of regional and international issues, stressing the importance of maintaining consistent and integrated positions that consolidate Arab and regional security and ensure sustainable development in the countries of the region.